Sony launches PSN sale w/ deals from $1.50: Celeste, Uncharted, LIMBO, Rocket League, more

Sony has now kicked off a Critic’s Choice Sale via PSN. We are seeing a nice batch of discounted digital games including Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, The Witcher 3, Celeste, Rocket League, LIMBO and more starting from $1.50. However, you’ll need to have PS Plus membership in most cases to get the lowest possible price. Having said that, many of the deals are notable even without one. Head below for all of our top picks and over to this morning’s roundup for even more.
Top Picks from the Sale:
***Note: All listings below reflect the PS Plus membership pricing.
- Celeste $12 (Reg. $20)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $15 (Reg. $35+)
- Or base game for $12
- LIMBO $1.50 (Reg. $10)
- Unravel Two $8 (Reg. $20)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $20 (Reg. $60)
- Rocket League $12 (Reg. $20)
- And many more…
While we are talking PlayStation, we also have some great deals on the white Sony PS4 headset and gold/copper DualShock 4 controllers today. But you might as well grab a NEOGEO Mini while they are down at $70 (Reg. $110).
Celeste:
Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight, hand-crafted platformer from the creators of multiplayer classic TowerFall.
A narrative-driven, single-player adventure like mom used to make, with a charming cast of characters and a touching story of self-discovery
A massive mountain teeming with 700+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges and devious secrets