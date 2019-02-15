Sony launches PSN sale w/ deals from $1.50: Celeste, Uncharted, LIMBO, Rocket League, more

Sony has now kicked off a Critic’s Choice Sale via PSN. We are seeing a nice batch of discounted digital games including Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, The Witcher 3, Celeste, Rocket League, LIMBO and more starting from $1.50. However, you’ll need to have PS Plus membership in most cases to get the lowest possible price. Having said that, many of the deals are notable even without one. Head below for all of our top picks and over to this morning’s roundup for even more.

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: All listings below reflect the PS Plus membership pricing.

While we are talking PlayStation, we also have some great deals on the white Sony PS4 headset and gold/copper DualShock 4 controllers today. But you might as well grab a NEOGEO Mini while they are down at $70 (Reg. $110).

Celeste: