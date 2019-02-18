Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $30, Rage 2 $45, Mario Maker 2 pre-order $55, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is offering Spider-Man on PS4 for $29.99 shipped using code EMCTVUD33 at checkout. Currently down at $40 on Amazon, this game is regularly $60 and is now at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. It’s even $2 less than the GCU-only price we saw late last week. If you haven’t web slung into Spidey’s latest, now is as good a time as any. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including some incredible pre-order offers on Rage 2, Super Mario Maker 2 and Zelda: Link’s Awakening as well as big time drops on Red Dead Redemption 2 and Undertale.

