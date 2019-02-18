Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $30, Rage 2 $45, Mario Maker 2 pre-order $55, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is offering Spider-Man on PS4 for $29.99 shipped using code EMCTVUD33 at checkout. Currently down at $40 on Amazon, this game is regularly $60 and is now at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. It’s even $2 less than the GCU-only price we saw late last week. If you haven’t web slung into Spidey’s latest, now is as good a time as any. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including some incredible pre-order offers on Rage 2, Super Mario Maker 2 and Zelda: Link’s Awakening as well as big time drops on Red Dead Redemption 2 and Undertale.
More game/console deals:
- Rage 2 pre-order $45 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Releases May 14th
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $41 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Using code SAVE15 at checkout
- Super Mario Maker 2 pre-order $55 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening re-order $55 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Undertale $10 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Tetris 99 FREE (Out Now!, More Details)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Diablo III: Eternal $20 w/ Live (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Diablo III: Eternal Switch $40 (Reg. $60) | eShop
- Monster Hunter World $25 w/ Live (Reg. $40+) | Microsoft
- Borderlands Handsome $15 w/ Live (Reg. $20+) | Microsoft
- Now matched on PSN
- Splatoon 2 $45.50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
NEOGEO Mini includes Fatal Fury, Metal Slug, more and falls to its lowest price yet: $70 (Reg. $110)
Hollow Knight: Silksong is now a full-on sequel and it looks amazing, here’s the debut trailer
Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders