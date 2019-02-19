Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics 48W Four-Port USB Car Charger $10, more

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics 48W Four-Port USB Car Charger in both Black and White for $9.74 Prime shipped. That’s good for a 35% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $2 and is a new Amazon all-time low. This four-port car charger is a must-have for your ride, supplying up to 48W of power to your devices. Over 880 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Turn your car’s DC adapter (cigarette-lighter socket) into a high-speed charging station with the AmazonBasics 9.6 Amp/48W 4-Port USB Car Charger for Apple & Android Devices. Plugged in, the four-port 48-watt USB car charger can quickly and simultaneously charge up to four devices at a time—great for phones, tablets, and other must-have devices.

