Score deals on Anker Qi chargers, auto gear, wireless headphones and more from $11 at Amazon

- Feb. 18th 2019 9:56 am ET

Anker’s latest sale at Amazon is headlined by its 7.5W PowerWave Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $37.99 shipped when promo code ANKER514 is applied during checkout. That’s good for $8 off the regular going rate and the second best price we’ve tracked. This model delivers 7.5W charging for the latest iPhones and Android devices. It ships with a 10W charger and cable for an all-in-one setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars by 450 Amazon customers.

Other notable Anker deals include:

An expanded charging surface, adaptive technology, and advanced safety systems combine to create PowerWave, the premiere wireless charger from Anker. Advanced technology detects your wireless charge-compatible devices, delivering up to 7.5W for Apple devices, and 10W for Samsung. A state-of-the-art internal cooling fan prevents overheating and slowdown, maintaining high-speed charging from 0% to full.

