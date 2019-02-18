Score deals on Anker Qi chargers, auto gear, wireless headphones and more from $11 at Amazon

Anker’s latest sale at Amazon is headlined by its 7.5W PowerWave Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $37.99 shipped when promo code ANKER514 is applied during checkout. That’s good for $8 off the regular going rate and the second best price we’ve tracked. This model delivers 7.5W charging for the latest iPhones and Android devices. It ships with a 10W charger and cable for an all-in-one setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars by 450 Amazon customers.
Other notable Anker deals include:
- PowerCore 10000mAh Battery Pack: $30 (Reg. $36)
- PowerLine+ II USB-C to A 6-ft. Cable: $11 (Reg. $14)
- w/ code CABLE8463
- Roav Viva Car Charger w/ Alexa: $40 (Reg. $50)
- w/ code ROAVAPF5
- Roav SmartCharge Dual-USB 30W Car Charger: $16 (Reg. $20)
- w/ code ROAVAPF1
- PowerPort 10-port USB Desktop Charger: $28 (Reg. $40)
- w/ code ANKERPQ2
- Soundcore Arc Bluetooth Earbuds: $29 (Reg. $40)
- w/ code SDCARC3261
An expanded charging surface, adaptive technology, and advanced safety systems combine to create PowerWave, the premiere wireless charger from Anker. Advanced technology detects your wireless charge-compatible devices, delivering up to 7.5W for Apple devices, and 10W for Samsung. A state-of-the-art internal cooling fan prevents overheating and slowdown, maintaining high-speed charging from 0% to full.