Score deals on Anker Qi chargers, auto gear, wireless headphones and more from $11 at Amazon

Anker’s latest sale at Amazon is headlined by its 7.5W PowerWave Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $37.99 shipped when promo code ANKER514 is applied during checkout. That’s good for $8 off the regular going rate and the second best price we’ve tracked. This model delivers 7.5W charging for the latest iPhones and Android devices. It ships with a 10W charger and cable for an all-in-one setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars by 450 Amazon customers.

Other notable Anker deals include: