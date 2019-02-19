Anker’s Gold Box at Amazon includes some of its most popular speakers from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker Direct via Amazon is offering its Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $27.99 shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for up over $40 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports 12W of audio, is IPX5-protected against rain and dust, along with a portable design. An internal 5200mAh battery provides up to 24-hours of playback at a time. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

There’s even more Anker audio deals in today’s Gold Box, including a two-pack of Soundcore Flare Portable Bluetooth Speakers for $59.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s good for $50 off the regular going rate and the best that we’ve tracked. Flare includes a built-in LED lighting system that will really bring your party to life. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit up the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals.

Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker features: