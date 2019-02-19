Amazon will throw in a FREE gift card if you use H&R Block tax software: $18 (Reg. $30)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers H&R Block Deluxe for Mac or PC at $18. For comparison, it originally sold for $45 but is listed at around $30 most places these days. With tax season upon us, now is the time to get your federal and state returns in order. Even better? Amazon throws in a 5% bonus gift card based on your return. That’s a fun way to sweeten the pot a bit further this year. Learn more on this landing page. H&R Block software is generally well-rated and comes from one of the most trusted tax names out there.

With tax season in full swing, it’s not a bad idea to have a dependable printer around the house. Don’t miss yesterday’s deal on the top-rated Brother all-in-one laser for $100. This model sports AirPrint compatibility, making it easy to print from your iOS or Mac devices.

