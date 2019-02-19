Take a trip down nostalgia lane w/ Hyperkin’s Duke Xbox One controller at new Amazon lows from $48

Amazon offers the Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox One in Limited Edition Green at $49.99 shipped. Save a bit and go for the black color at $48.38 when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $70, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you owned an original Xbox back in the day, this controller will bring back so many great memories. Or terrible memories of a controller that didn’t fit in your child-sized hands, but either way, it’s a great buy if you want a bit of nostalgia in your life. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Don’t forget about Xbox One X/S bundles from under $190 if you’ve yet to pick up a system. I love my Xbox One X and it’s my favorite console right now.

Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller features: