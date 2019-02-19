Take a trip down nostalgia lane w/ Hyperkin’s Duke Xbox One controller at new Amazon lows from $48

Amazon offers the Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox One in Limited Edition Green at $49.99 shipped. Save a bit and go for the black color at $48.38 when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $70, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you owned an original Xbox back in the day, this controller will bring back so many great memories. Or terrible memories of a controller that didn’t fit in your child-sized hands, but either way, it’s a great buy if you want a bit of nostalgia in your life. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Don’t forget about Xbox One X/S bundles from under $190 if you’ve yet to pick up a system. I love my Xbox One X and it’s my favorite console right now.

Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller features:

  • Classic design featuring the original Xbox animated startup screen played right inside the Xbox Button
  • Vibration feedback for realistic experiences; Precision analog triggers and bumpers that mirror the Black and White buttons
  • Classic X, B, A, Y, LT, RT, Black (RB), and White (LB) button layout (including Option and View buttons)
  • 3.5 mm headset jack; 9 ft. detachable USB cable (required to use controller)
  • Original Xbox-style controller for Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs
