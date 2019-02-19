Xbox One X/S bundles from under $190: NBA 2K19 with extra controller $170 off + more

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle with an extra Microsoft Wireless Controller for $379.99 shipped. Regularly $500 for just the bundle, the extra controller adds another $50 or so of value to the lot. While this bundle (without the extra controller) is on sale for $449 direct from Microsoft, Amazon sellers have it at $410 and Walmart is down at $390. Either way, the eBay deal is the best value right now. While this a perfect chance to jump up to 4K gaming, we also have a great offer on the Xbox One S down below as well.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is also offering the Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle for $186.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on Xbox One S in a while and it’s perfect for a spare room or the lake house.

Speaking of Xbox, we also have some fantastic deals on Live Gold today as well as gift cards and more in today’s roundup.

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle: