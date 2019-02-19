Add a Pro Controller to your Nintendo Switch at one of the lowest prices yet: $50 (Reg. $70)

Woot offers the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $49.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged an additional $6 delivery fee. Normally selling for $70, that’s good for a $20 discount, beats our previous mention by $6 and is one of the best we’ve seen. For comparison, it just dropped to $57 today at Amazon. The Pro Controller is a must for any Switch owner, with games like Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2 and more really benefiting from the traditional-style gamepad. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,300 customers.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, the HORI Nintendo Switch HORIPAD Wired Controller will only run you $20.

Nintendo Switch Pro Wireless Controller features:

Take your game sessions up a notch with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

Includes motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more.

Comes with charging cable (USB-C to USB-A)