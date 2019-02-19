Whether you are a fan or not, virtual reality is a technology that does not appear to be going anywhere. While companies like Apple and Microsoft push alternatives like augmented and mixed reality, there is arguably something far more immersive about VR as demonstrated in a recent release from LEGO. This is an argument that is only getting stronger now that the Varjo VR-1 Headset has officially been unveiled.

Features like advanced eye-tracking and a mind-boggling 3,000 PPI resolution without a doubt make the Varjo VR-1 headset a top-tier device. High profile companies like Unreal, Epic, and Audi have said as much and all tend to agree that it is the best out there.

Varjo VR-1 Headset Features

Even if you own Oculus’ standalone offering or Sony’s PlayStation-compatible headset, there is a good chance you may not know how they stack up. Having an idea what popular headsets pack helps put into perspective just how impressive the Varjo VR-1 actually is.

First off, resolution. As mentioned earlier, VR-1 sports a 3,000 PPI resolution. In comparison, Oculus Go offers 538 and PlayStation VR comes in quite a bit lower at 386. Even the high-end HTC Vive Pro wields only a fifth of VR-1 at 615 PPI.

Resolution isn’t the only area that VR-1 is leading. It also has top-notch eye-tracking technology. Dubbed ’20/20 Eye Tracker’, the VR-1 headset delivers stereo eye tracking which Varjo touts as having ‘unmatched precision and accuracy for interactivity, data collection and analysis in human-eye resolution’.

Acclamations for the Varjo VR-1

Varjo VR-1 is made with business use in mind. So unsurprisingly, Varjo has let car companies like Audi and businesses in the video game like Unity and Epic use VR-1. The feedback provided by these well-respected companies has been stellar with Audi stating that Varjo has delivered a headset that offers a ‘seamless transfer between the real world and the virtual world’.

“The entire Varjo team has been hard at work for 2+ years to make nothing less than the best headset on the planet,” said Urho Konttori, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Varjo. “Nothing has been left to chance, nothing has been compromised and we are delighted that the response from our partners has been overwhelmingly positive. VR-1 marks the start of a new era in virtual reality for professionals.”

Unity went as far as saying that the Varjo VR-1 is ‘the first headset to move us closer to virtual reality feeling real’. This statement has to be a painful one for the loads of competitors out there vying for this level of approval. That being said, the cost of VR-1 is prohibitive for consumers and therefore the technology is something that many of us will have to wait several years to witness for ourselves.

Varjo VR-1 Headset Pricing & Availability

At the moment, the price for the Varjo VR-1 Headset is set at €5,995 (about $6,800). This price doesn’t include the annual Customer Success License priced at €995 (roughly $1,130) before tax. Although it can be ordered today, Varjo VR-1 is only available for business use. This means that consumers like you and I will have to wait for companies like Oculus, HTC, and Sony to implement similar technology for the masses to experience.