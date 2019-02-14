Ahead of New York Toy Fair this weekend, LEGO has unveiled an entirely new line of kits, Hidden Side. By pairing traditional brick-built creations with a companion smartphones app, the new theme introduces Augmented Reality to bridge the gap between physical and digital play. Centered around a series of haunted builds, LEGO Hidden Side will be launching later this year with eight kits.

Earlier this week we got a glimpse at three upcoming kits from The LEGO Movie 2. Today LEGO has launched Hidden Side, a line of Augmented Reality-Enabled sets. This marks yet another notable attempt by LEGO to pair its physical kits with companion software. While LEGO Dimensions was a full-blown video with bricks added in, Hidden Side is like the exact opposite; normal sets that pair with a smartphone app.

In the app, you’ll take a first-person perspective through your phone’s camera to uncover mysteries and solve paranormal occurrences. Completing tasks in the app will require you to physically interact with the physical model. The AR technology is based around the AR platform Vuforia, but leverages some aspects of Apple’s ARKit, according to our LEGO PR representative. The new series of sets are every bit as substantial as any other release and range from $20 up to $130.

LEGO Hidden Side sets include:

70425 High School | 1,474 pieces | $129.99 US | €119.99 EUR

70424 Train | 698 pieces | $89.99 US | €7.99 EUR

70423 Bus | 689 pieces | $59.99 US | €59.99 EUR

70422 Diner | 598 pieces | $49.99 US | €49.99 EUR

70421 Truck | 428 pieces | $39.99 US | €39.99 EUR

70420 Graveyard | 335 pieces | $29.99 US | €29.99 EUR

70419 Boat | 310 pieces | $29.99 US | €29.99 EUR

70418 Lab | 174 pieces | $19.99 US | €19.99 EUR

We’ve seen this approach before with Ninjago and Nexo Knights sets, though things seem to have improved this time around. The companion app, which will be able for both iOS and Android devices, works both in tandem with the sets and as a standalone game.

When paired with the brick-built creations, the app will implore LEGO builders to interact with various aspects of the set. With all of the sets falling into the haunted theme, many of the in-app experiences are centered around release virtual ghosts that must be captured.

LEGO is also committing to adding content in the future, noting that it will continue to add “new ghosts, new game challenges, and randomization of gameplay so the experience is different every time kids play.” LEGO Hidden Side will be launching in the late summer of 2019.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m personally a big fan of LEGO’s console video games. But previous attempts at merging kits with companion apps have left a lot to be desired. Even if LEGO Hidden Side isn’t aimed towards an older demographic, it certainly looks a lot more impressive than past implementations.

It’s clear that LEGO took a different approach to developing the new theme as well. Rather than it feeling like the kits were made to help sell the app or vice versa, each side of the equation feels equally solid. Not to mention that the AR technology is drastically improved this time around as well.

All-in-all, it’ll be interesting to see how LEGO moves forward following Hidden Side. If the theme does well, I’m sure we’ll start seeing AR paired with other lines like Star Wars and more.