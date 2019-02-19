Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 5 $15, Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $41, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Far Cry 5 on Xbox One for $15. It goes for around $25 or so from third-party Amazon sellers and this is the best price we can find. Considering how the latest entry in the series, New Dawn, is a direct sequel of sorts, this might be a great way to catch up before you jump in. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including pre-order offers on Rage 2, Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Maker 2.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Apex Legends cheaters are being banned by the thousands, here’s what you need to know

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories