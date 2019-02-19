Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 5 $15, Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $41, more

- Feb. 19th 2019 9:35 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Far Cry 5 on Xbox One for $15. It goes for around $25 or so from third-party Amazon sellers and this is the best price we can find. Considering how the latest entry in the series, New Dawn, is a direct sequel of sorts, this might be a great way to catch up before you jump in. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including pre-order offers on Rage 2, Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Maker 2.

