Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 5 $15, Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $41, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Far Cry 5 on Xbox One for $15. It goes for around $25 or so from third-party Amazon sellers and this is the best price we can find. Considering how the latest entry in the series, New Dawn, is a direct sequel of sorts, this might be a great way to catch up before you jump in. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including pre-order offers on Rage 2, Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Maker 2.
More game/console deals:
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $41 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Using code SAVE15 at checkout
- Rage 2 pre-order $45 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Releases May 14th
- Super Mario Maker 2 pre-order $55 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Detroit: Become Human $20 (Reg. $30+) | Newegg
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening pre-order $55 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Undertale $10 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Tetris 99 FREE (Out Now!, More Details)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Diablo III: Eternal $20 w/ Live (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Diablo III: Eternal Switch $40 (Reg. $60) | eShop
- Splatoon 2 $45.50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
Play Zelda, Donkey Kong, Dr. Mario, and more w/ Nintendo’s NES Classic: $50 (Refurb, Orig. $60)
