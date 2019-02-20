Amazon offers deep deals on Launch Automotive Diagnostic Tools from just $23 (up to 25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Launch Direct via Amazon is offering up to 25% off Launch automotive diagnostic tools. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid reviews. One standout from the lot is the Launch OBD2 Automotive Scanner Scan Tool (ENG/AT/ABS/SRS EPB) for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $206 or so, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This model provides live data for four systems (engine/transmission/ABS/SRS) as well as “special reset functions (Oil Reset, EPB/SAS Reset).” It also ships with a 12-month warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% off the nearly 200 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, there are several models on sale from $23 Prime shipped so you’ll want to browse through today’s sale for yourself. Just remember, on each of the listings there is a handy vehicle selection tool on the top left corner to ensure it will work with your car.

Launch OBD2 Automotive Scanner Scan Tool:

To most car owners, an obd2 scanner’s ability to read codes and do smog tests is what matters. This launch OBD2 scanner supports full OBD2 tests including I/M readiness and O2 sensor tests etc., that will keep your mind from worrying about emission checks

