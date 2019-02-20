Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $30, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, more

- Feb. 20th 2019 9:19 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Far Cry New Dawn on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Simply apply coupon code EMCTVVT34 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $40 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a direct sequel to Far Cry 5 and is the first time the series has dabbled in a post-apocalyptic world. This is also the lowest price we have tracked thus far. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Detroit: Become Human, Splatoon 2 and many more.

