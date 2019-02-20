Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $30, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Far Cry New Dawn on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Simply apply coupon code EMCTVVT34 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $40 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a direct sequel to Far Cry 5 and is the first time the series has dabbled in a post-apocalyptic world. This is also the lowest price we have tracked thus far. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Detroit: Become Human, Splatoon 2 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. up to $60) | Amazon
- Minecraft Starter Collection $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Rage 2 pre-order $45 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Releases May 14th
- Detroit: Become Human $20 (Reg. $30+) | Newegg
- Undertale $10 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Tetris 99 FREE (Out Now!, More Details)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Splatoon 2 $45.50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
New Super Mario Maker 2features include Cat Suits, vertical scrolling, new characters, much more
Play Zelda, Donkey Kong, Dr. Mario, and more w/ Nintendo’s NES Classic: $50 (Refurb, Orig. $60)
Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders