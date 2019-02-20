BLACK+DECKER’s Dragster 21-inch Belt Sander drops to new Amazon low at $30 (Reg. $45)

- Feb. 20th 2019 4:02 pm ET

Get this deal
$45 $30
0

Amazon is offering its Prime members the BLACK+DECKER DS321 Dragster 7A 21-inch Belt Sander for $29.98 shipped. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate at Home Depot and is a new Amazon all-time low. BLACK+DECKER’s belt sander features a seven amp motor, a single-action belt release lever and a dust collecting bag. Note: shipping has been delayed a few days, though you can still lock in the discounted price now. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 330 customers. 

Compared to other belt sanders on the market like WEN’s 7A 21-inch Corded Belt Sander, sell for $40 or so on Amazon. If you’re looking to make the best use of your savings, then consider expanding your tool kit with a 12-pack of additional compatible sanding belts for $13.50

BLACK+DECKER Dragster 7A 21-Inch Belt Sander features:

  • 7 Amp motor for heavy duty operation
  • Lock-on switch for your convenience
  • Single-action belt release lever that makes changing belts fast and easy
  • Front wheel that sits low to sand close to the edges of adjoining surfaces
  • Dust collection bag that helps keep your work area sawdust-free
  • 6 ft. power cord
  • Adjustable 3-position handle that helps maximize control and comfort

Get this deal
$45 $30

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Black+Decker

Black+Decker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go