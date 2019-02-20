BLACK+DECKER’s Dragster 21-inch Belt Sander drops to new Amazon low at $30 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering its Prime members the BLACK+DECKER DS321 Dragster 7A 21-inch Belt Sander for $29.98 shipped. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate at Home Depot and is a new Amazon all-time low. BLACK+DECKER’s belt sander features a seven amp motor, a single-action belt release lever and a dust collecting bag. Note: shipping has been delayed a few days, though you can still lock in the discounted price now. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 330 customers.

Compared to other belt sanders on the market like WEN’s 7A 21-inch Corded Belt Sander, sell for $40 or so on Amazon. If you’re looking to make the best use of your savings, then consider expanding your tool kit with a 12-pack of additional compatible sanding belts for $13.50.

BLACK+DECKER Dragster 7A 21-Inch Belt Sander features:

7 Amp motor for heavy duty operation

Lock-on switch for your convenience

Single-action belt release lever that makes changing belts fast and easy

Front wheel that sits low to sand close to the edges of adjoining surfaces

Dust collection bag that helps keep your work area sawdust-free

6 ft. power cord

Adjustable 3-position handle that helps maximize control and comfort