BLACK+DECKER’s Dragster 21-inch Belt Sander drops to new Amazon low at $30 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering its Prime members the BLACK+DECKER DS321 Dragster 7A 21-inch Belt Sander for $29.98 shipped. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate at Home Depot and is a new Amazon all-time low. BLACK+DECKER’s belt sander features a seven amp motor, a single-action belt release lever and a dust collecting bag. Note: shipping has been delayed a few days, though you can still lock in the discounted price now. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 330 customers.
Compared to other belt sanders on the market like WEN’s 7A 21-inch Corded Belt Sander, sell for $40 or so on Amazon. If you’re looking to make the best use of your savings, then consider expanding your tool kit with a 12-pack of additional compatible sanding belts for $13.50.
BLACK+DECKER Dragster 7A 21-Inch Belt Sander features:
- 7 Amp motor for heavy duty operation
- Lock-on switch for your convenience
- Single-action belt release lever that makes changing belts fast and easy
- Front wheel that sits low to sand close to the edges of adjoining surfaces
- Dust collection bag that helps keep your work area sawdust-free
- 6 ft. power cord
- Adjustable 3-position handle that helps maximize control and comfort
This 32-piece screwdriver kit is a must-have addition to any toolbox at $8 Prime shipped https://t.co/rJNL7wJeqO by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/A5XuwANRaF
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 20, 2019