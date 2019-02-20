One-year Economist Magazine subs at one the best prices we’ve seen (more than $100 off)

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year subscriptions to The Economist Magazine for $44.99 with free delivery. Simply choose the print or digital version on the listing page and apply code 9TO5TOYS during checkout. Regularly $150+ per year at Amazon and DiscountMags, this is more than $100 off and the lowest we can find. It is easily one the best prices we have tracked on the magazine and matching the Black Friday 2018 deals. If you’re interested in the “premier source for the analysis of world business and current affairs,” now’s your chance to pick this up at a significant discount. More details below.
The Economist is the premier source for the analysis of world business and current affairs, providing authoritative insight and opinion on international news, world politics, business, finance, science and technology, as well as overviews of cultural trends and regular Special reports on industries and countries. Established in 1843 to campaign against the protectionist corn laws, The Economist remains, in the second half of its second century, true to the liberal principles of its founder.