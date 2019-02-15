Spruce up your everyday menu with new recipes from cookbooks that were just released. Whether you’re looking for something healthy, quick or just affordable, we are rounding up the best new cookbooks on the market. Head below to find our what we are most excited about this season.

Instant Pot Obsession

Are you a fan of the Instant Pot? If so, you will love the book Instant Pot Obsession, The Ultimate Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook for Cooking Everything Fast by Janet Zimmerman. This cookbook features over 120 recipes to try that are unique and simple for everyday. From breakfast, lunch, snacks and even desert, your Instant Pot will be put to good use this spring. You can pick up the hardcover of this book for just $10 at Barnes and Noble.

Affordable Eats

Looking to save a few bucks on dinners or wanting scrumptious meals for at home? Just released this week The Taste of Home Affordable Eats: 237 All Time Favorites that Won’t Break the Bank offers an array of options that are easy and cost less to nothing. Some popular recipes in this book include chicken enchiladas, pizza casserole, creamy fettuccine and even peanut butter dump cake. Score this title for $10 and start saving on home meals.

Healthy Cookbooks

With a new year and warm weather soon upon us loads of people are eating healthy and the Vegan Dinners: 75 Fast Plant-Based Meals You’re Going to Crave by Megan Sadd is a must. This book was just released 10 days ago and is already getting positive reviews on Amazon. Inside the cookbook you will find loads of healthy alternative recipes for whatever mood your in including Mexican dinners, Italian lunches and more.

Another cookbook that’s healthy and popular for this season is written by Gwyneth Paltrow. It’s called The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal and features over 100 recipes and six doctor approved cleanses. Some of her top recipes include turkey meatball pho, butternut squash tacos, and even cashew turmeric iced lattes for your morning routine.

Hearty Meat Recipes

Not into vegan? Try the MeatEater Fish and Fish and Game Cookbook: Recipes and Techniques for Every Hunter and Angler by Steven Rinella. If you’re not familiar with Steven Rinella, he is a a popular hunter in America and also has a TV and podcast where he talks about cooking and hunting. This cookbook is already an Amazon top seller and has over 100 new recipes for you to try. It would also be a wonderful gift idea for the man in your life.

Which cookbook are you most intrigued by? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our February Reading List with the best new books to pick up before spring break.