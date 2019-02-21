Edifier Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers w/ remote are $50 off at Amazon today: $200 (Reg. $250)

- Feb. 21st 2019 8:20 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Edifier (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its R2000DB Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is the lowest price we have tracked on both the black and wood finish models in over a year on Amazon. Along with a 2-year warranty, these bookshelf speakers feature Bluetooth audio streaming from your iOS, Android, Mac or Windows device. But you’ll also find a 3.5mm headphone jack and a pair of RCA line inputs as well as a remote control for volume and input switching. Rated 4+ stars from over 440 Amazon customers. more details below.

If you’re looking for something a little bit smarter, you can also opt for a pair of Sonos Play:1 smart speakers with a $30 Amazon gift card for $298 shipped right now. We have Harman Kardon’s Cortana-powered Bluetooth Speaker at $40 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $200) and you’ll definitely want to check out the new Audioengine A2+ Wireless Speakers at $269.

Edifier R2000DB Powered Bluetooth Speaker:

  • BLUETOOTH CONNECTION – Pair your phone, tablet or computer for a true hassle free wireless experience, perfect for any iOS, Android, MacOS or Windows device.
  • OPTICAL INPUT – Enjoy lossless digital connection from your TV, TV Box, DVD/blu-ray player, receiver, HTPC, computer or gaming consoles such as Xbox and Playstation.
  • 2 x AUX INPUT – Convenient connection to any device that has a 3.5mm headphone output or dual RCA output.
