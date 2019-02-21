Bring home two of Google’s 4K HDR-equipped Chromecast Ultras for $89 shipped (Reg. $138)

B&H offers a two-pack of Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streaming Media Players for $89 shipped. Normally selling for $69 apiece, that’s good for a 35% discount and is one of the lowest offers we’ve seen. For comparison, scoring the two-pack is also $21 less than buying two in the current Rakuten sale. Chromecast Ultra brings all of your favorite streaming services like Hulu and Netflix to your HDTV in 4K HDR. Plus, it works with Google Assistant, meaning you can pull up your backlog of shows with just your voice. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,300 shoppers.

Those more intertwined in the Echo ecosystem can still enjoy 4K HDR content, voice control and more without giving up Alexa. The Fire TV 4K Streaming Stick enters at $40 as a solid competitor to the Chromecast Ultra.

Of course, if you don’t need access to 4K content, you can still score the standard Chromecast on sale for $28.

Google Chromecast Ultra features: