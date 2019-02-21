Rent ‘Searching’ for just $1 at Amazon and iTunes (Reg. $5+)

- Feb. 21st 2019 9:06 am ET

Amazon offers Searching as its $1 HD rental of the week. Also at iTunes. That’s as much as $5 off the regular going rate and a match of the best that we’ve seen to date. Follow along as John Cho and Debra Messing go on a suspense thriller. “37 hours after David Kim’s 16-year-old daughter goes missing without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter’s laptop.” Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 430 Amazon reviewers.

Meanwhile, in honor of the Academy Awards this weekend, iTunes has launched a huge sale with $20 bundles, 4K films from $5 and $1 rentals. You can find all of our top picks from this sale in this roundup.

Searching:

David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon decides to search the one place that no one else has — Margot’s laptop. Hoping to trace her digital footprints, David contacts her friends and looks at photos and videos for any possible clues to her whereabouts.

