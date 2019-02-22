iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch Mini Smartphone Car Mounts are all on sale for $13 (Reg. $20)

Amazon offers the iOttie Easy One Touch Mini Smartphone Car Mount for $12.95 Prime shipped. You can also find the Air Vent and CD Player varieties on sale for the same price too. For comparison, these smartphone accessories typically sell for $20. Today’s offer is right at the previous all-time low price. iOttie makes some of the best car mounts out there. The One Touch Mini lineup offers a smaller footprint and a simpler lock/release system. Grab the CD version and make use of that out-dated spot in your vehicle that you probably didn’t use anyways. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Complete your mobile setup with today’s Gold Box that includes a 1500A car jump starter kit. With included USB-C charging, you’ll be safe and juiced up now matter where your adventures take you.

