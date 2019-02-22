iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch Mini Smartphone Car Mounts are all on sale for $13 (Reg. $20)

Feb. 22nd 2019

Amazon offers the iOttie Easy One Touch Mini Smartphone Car Mount for $12.95 Prime shipped. You can also find the Air Vent and CD Player varieties on sale for the same price too. For comparison, these smartphone accessories typically sell for $20. Today’s offer is right at the previous all-time low price. iOttie makes some of the best car mounts out there. The One Touch Mini lineup offers a smaller footprint and a simpler lock/release system. Grab the CD version and make use of that out-dated spot in your vehicle that you probably didn’t use anyways. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Complete your mobile setup with today’s Gold Box that includes a 1500A car jump starter kit. With included USB-C charging, you’ll be safe and juiced up now matter where your adventures take you.

iOttie Easy One Touch Mini features:

The iOttie Easy One Touch Mini Dash & Windshield mount is a compact and simple smartphone mounting solution. Simply place the mount onto your windshield or dash, and lock it into place. Once you have installed the mount, you can insert or remove your smartphone in seconds. The Easy One Touch Mini Dash & Windshield mount is universally compatible with all smartphones, holding your device securely so you can drive safely.

