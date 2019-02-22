Assemble LEGO City, Harry Potter, Star Wars sets and more at up to 33% off with deals from $10

Amazon offers the LEGO City Arctic Supply Plane 60196 Kit for $63.99 shipped. You’ll also find it discounted to the same price at Target and Walmart. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the a new Amazon all-time low. This 700-piece set includes four minifigures decked out in arctic gear alongside an 11-inch long cargo plane and an ice cutter vehicle. The kit even includes a LEGO saber-tooth tiger figure, which is just plain awesome. Be sure to head below for even more LEGO deals.

Airlift amazing finds with the LEGO City Arctic supply plane, featuring an opening back and ski landing gear, plus an ice cutter vehicle with rotating cab, articulated saw arm and spinning blade, an ice scooter and a ‘Frozen’ saber-toothed Tiger encased in an ice formation with translucent blue bricks. This Arctic expedition set includes 4 LEGO minifigures.