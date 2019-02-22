While it may have been one of the roughest launches for any of Bethesda’s games in recent memory (or ever), a load of new Fallout 76 features are on the way. A Survival Mode launches next month alongside a plethora of enhancements, new missions and more. The developer dropped a lengthy post on its official blog detailing all of the new content. Head below for everything.

After a somewhat apologetic introduction regarding the game’s shaky launch, Bethesda went on to detail three major content updates coming throughout 2019. The three free updates will hit starting in March with the Wild Appalachia bundle, followed by another batch of content in the summer known as Nuclear Winter. Wastelanders hits this fall and represents the largest and most substantial of the three add-ons.

New Fallout 76 Features – Wild Appalachia

Starting on March 12th the Wild Appalachia bundle will bring a pair of new quests (Shear Terror and Ever Upwards). Some of the new Fallout 76 features include the ability to build vending machines you sell items from to other players. You can also expect brewing and distilling systems added to your C.A.M.P alongside the new Survival Mode. On top of that, you’ll also be able to “earn a customizable backpack for increased utility”. Here’s all the details:

Quests: Shear Terror! – Uncover the ‘encryptid’ secrets of Appalachia in a new series of quests and encounters to separate monsters from myths. Quests: Ever Upwards – Journey to the deepest reaches of the woods with new stories for the legendary Pioneer Scouts. Earn merit badges, climb the ranks, and earn a customizable backpack for increased utility. Legendary Vendor and Scrapping – Locate the mysterious Purveyor to exchange and scrap your unwanted legendary items for new legendary gear. For every star rating on a legendary item you scrap, increase your chances to get the legendary weapon or armor of your dreams. C.A.M.P. Decorating, Player Vending, Functional Camera – Use items from your stash to decorate your C.A.M.P. Build vending machines and flag items for sale. Simply set your prices and walk away to continue your adventures in Appalachia, being sure to capture all your favorite memories using the new functional camera. The vending machines do all the work, you just need to count the caps. Brewing and Distilling – Go on a new quest to discover the secrets of the forbidden brew Nukashine and bring the party back to your C.A.M.P with new brewing and distilling systems and recipes. New Seasonal Event: Fasnacht Parade – Chase away Old Man Winter and quicken the coming of spring with the ancient festival of Fasnacht! Join the celebration and complete this new limited-time event to earn unique rewards in the form of festive Fasnacht Masks. New Game Mode: Survival – This all-new game mode brings a higher-stakes PvP experience with fewer restrictions, increased rewards, and new challenges plus all the original content of Adventure Mode.

New Fallout 76 Features – Nuclear Winter

The summer 2019 Nuclear Winter update will bring a new game mode by the same name. Although Bethesda seems to be quite vague on its description: “An entirely new way to play Fallout 76, completely changing the rules of the Wasteland”. Beyond that a pair of new Raids on Vault 96 and 94 will be added to the experience as well as an “all-new prestige system”. Here are the details from Bethesda:

Game Mode: Nuclear Winter – An entirely new way to play Fallout 76, completely changing the rules of the Wasteland. Vault Raids: Vaults 96 and 94 Opening – For our most seasoned players, test your strength in all new high-level group Vault Raids. Feature: Legendary Players – An all-new prestige system will allow players above level 50 to become Legendary, resetting their characters with all new more powerful abilities.

New Fallout 76 Features – Wastlanders

Finally, and most significant of the lot is the Wastlanders update scheduled for fall 2019. It will apparently add a completely new “main questline” along with additional “factions, events, features and even more surprises.”

Embark on a tale with true choice and consequences in Wastelanders – our biggest and most ambitious update for 76. Wastelanders will include a new main questline, new factions, new events, new features and even more surprises.

It has been hard to see one of the industry’s most beloved studios get bashed over its poor choices and rough launch surrounding Fallout 76. Judging by the tone in the blog post, the company isn’t taking its missteps lightly and is seemingly doing everything it can to reverse the issues surrounding its latest title. Clearly the new format of 76 has been a learning experience for the folks at BGS and it looks like it is doing everything it can to rectify the situation considering how substantial (and free) the content coming to the game is this year.