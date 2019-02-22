Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 30th Anniversary (19 games) $48, Nioh $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering the Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle for $47.99, down form the usual $60. This bundle includes Mega Man 11, Mega Man X Legacy Collections 1 & 2 and both of the original Mega Man Legacy Collections (1 & 2). That’s 19 games in total. We are also seeing great deals on all of the individual products mentioned above, but purchasing them individually (even at the sale price) will run you $70. Everything above is at the lowest we can find. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Red Dead Redemption 2, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Nioh, Strider and some great Switch games, among others
More game/console deals:
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Switch $20 (Reg. $25+) | Newegg
- Strider Xbox $3 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Nioh $15 (Reg. $25+) | Walmart
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild Starter Pack $45 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 Starter Pack $45 (Reg. $60)
- Also at Walmart
- Splatoon 2 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $53 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Detroit: Become Human $20 (Reg. $30+) | Newegg
- Undertale $10 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
