Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 30th Anniversary (19 games) $48, Nioh $15, more

- Feb. 22nd 2019 9:29 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering the Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle for $47.99, down form the usual $60. This bundle includes Mega Man 11, Mega Man X Legacy Collections 1 & 2 and both of the original Mega Man Legacy Collections (1 & 2). That’s 19 games in total. We are also seeing great deals on all of the individual products mentioned above, but purchasing them individually (even at the sale price) will run you $70. Everything above is at the lowest we can find. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Red Dead Redemption 2, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Nioh, Strider and some great Switch games, among others

