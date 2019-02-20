Bring your Switch to life with these $40 Nintendo Labo kit deals (Reg. up to $70)

GameStop is once again offering the Nintendo Labs kits at $39.99. That includes the Vehicle, Robot and Variety sets. You’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $6 delivery fee, but either way it would still be the best price around. This is matching the official Nintendo price drop we saw earlier this month and as much as $30 in savings. The Robot Kit, for example, is listed at $54 on Amazon right now. These Toy-Con kits bring your Switch experience to life and offer up loads of creative possibilities for kids and adults alike. Be sure to hit up our Labo review for some hands-on impressions and head below for more details.
Nintendo Labo Robot Kit:
- Play as a robot: demolish your in-game surroundings and take on challenges to unlock powerful abilities
- Customize your robot’s in-game appearance and use your own markers and other supplies to decorate your Toy-Con Robot
- Challenge a friend using their own Toy-Con Robot in a two-player battle mode on a single screen*
- With the Robot Kit and the included Toy-Con Garage mode, you can invent new ways to play with your Toy-Con Robot by using special input nodes or create your very own Toy-Con projects
- Make your very own Toy-Con Robot suit: fold engineered, pre-cut cardboard and wear it to become a robot in the game