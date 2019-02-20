Bring your Switch to life with these $40 Nintendo Labo kit deals (Reg. up to $70)

GameStop is once again offering the Nintendo Labs kits at $39.99. That includes the Vehicle, Robot and Variety sets. You’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $6 delivery fee, but either way it would still be the best price around. This is matching the official Nintendo price drop we saw earlier this month and as much as $30 in savings. The Robot Kit, for example, is listed at $54 on Amazon right now. These Toy-Con kits bring your Switch experience to life and offer up loads of creative possibilities for kids and adults alike. Be sure to hit up our Labo review for some hands-on impressions and head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

After you’ve locked-in one of the discounted kits above, you’ll definitely want to check out all of the other Nintendo-related deals and new products we have running right now:

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit: