Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Dr. Seuss sale, Crashlands, many more

- Feb. 22nd 2019 9:50 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including iBasket Pro- Street Basketball, The Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs and Ham (plus many more Dr. Seuss apps), Crashlands, Paul Pixel – The Awakening and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: iBasket Pro- Street Basketball: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Domino for iPhone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Green Eggs and Ham: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Lorax by Dr. Seuss: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Horton Hears a Who!: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: One Fish Two Fish – Dr. Seuss: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss’s ABC – Read & Learn: $1 (Reg. $2)

Plus many more Dr. Seuss apps on sale here...

iOS Universal: Crashlands: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Paul Pixel – The Awakening: $1 (Reg. $2)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited Las Vegas – Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3rd Grade Reading: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RadioApp Pro: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Noti:Do with Reminders: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iKanji – Learn Japanese Kanji: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

