Bring six LCD macro keys to your Mac setup with Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini at $70 (Save $20)

- Feb. 25th 2019 8:57 am ET

Amazon offers the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $69.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for the same discounted price. Normally selling for $90 or so these days, that’s good for a 23% discount, comes within $3 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Rocking six programmable LCD keys, Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini is a must for any workflow that can benefit from easy-to-access macro buttons. All of its features make it a great option for Twitch streamers, video creators and professionals alike. Over 530 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can learn more about its features in our announcement coverage.

A great way to put some of your savings to work is by picking up the Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic on sale for $70 (Reg. $100). And if new podcasting gear is what you seek, then you won’t want to miss our guide on the best USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, accessories and more.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini features:

  • 6 LCD keys: tap to switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio, and much more; Unlimited control: turn keys into folders to access unlimited actions
  • Multi Actions: launch multiple actions simultaneously or sequentially – with one tap
  • Fully customizable: personalize keys with custom icons and animated gifs or choose from hundreds of pre-selected
  • Direct integration: control Game Capture, OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and more
  • Easy setup: simply drag and drop actions onto keys in the app
  • With nested folders there are an unlimited number of options

