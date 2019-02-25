Bring six LCD macro keys to your Mac setup with Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini at $70 (Save $20)

Amazon offers the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $69.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for the same discounted price. Normally selling for $90 or so these days, that’s good for a 23% discount, comes within $3 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Rocking six programmable LCD keys, Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini is a must for any workflow that can benefit from easy-to-access macro buttons. All of its features make it a great option for Twitch streamers, video creators and professionals alike. Over 530 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can learn more about its features in our announcement coverage.

