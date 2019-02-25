Become the monarch in Kingdom: New Lands for iOS/Apple TV while it’s only $6 (Reg. $10)

Kingdom: New Lands for iOS and Apple TV is now on sale for $5.99 on the App Store. You “take on the role of a monarch” exploring the lands for resources and loyal subjects while building up your defenses for the “dark and greedy presence” that appears at night. Regularly $10, this is the best price we have tracked since summer 2018. This one carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

We also have an all-time low on the metroidvania platformer Dandara at $6 (Reg. $14)

