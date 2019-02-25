Become the monarch in Kingdom: New Lands for iOS/Apple TV while it’s only $6 (Reg. $10)

- Feb. 25th 2019 12:35 pm ET

Kingdom: New Lands for iOS and Apple TV is now on sale for $5.99 on the App Store. You “take on the role of a monarch” exploring the lands for resources and loyal subjects while building up your defenses for the “dark and greedy presence” that appears at night. Regularly $10, this is the best price we have tracked since summer 2018. This one carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

We also have an all-time low on the metroidvania platformer Dandara at $6 (Reg. $14) plus even more notable offers in this morning’s roundup including Pavilion, Teslagrad and many more

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $6 (Reg. $10)

Kingdom: New Lands:

Kingdom: New Lands provides a welcome yet challenging & strategic experience for newcomers and longtime fans alike. Building upon the award-winning twist on tower defense gameplay and mystery of classic Kingdom, New Lands introduces an abundance of new content to the IGF-nominated title while maintaining the simplicity and depth that legions of monarchs have come to cherish.

