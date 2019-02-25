The metroidvania platformer Dandara drops to lowest price ever on iOS/Apple TV: $6 (Reg. $14)

- Feb. 25th 2019 10:04 am ET

“The world of Salt hangs on the brink of collapse…But not all is lost, for out of this aether of fear arises a heroine, a ray of hope. Her name is Dandara.” This game is a 2D metroidvania platformer rife with “mystical creatures and boundless exploration.” Regularly $14, you can now download Dandara for all your iOS devices and Apple TV at just $5.99. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked on the App Store and a perfect chance to add this gravity-defying platfomer to your iOS/Apple TV library. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While you’re taking a break from saving the inhabitants of Salt from destruction, you can play the addictive iBasket Pro for iOS for FREE (Reg. $3). You’ll find loads of great tiles in this morning’s roundup including Kingdom New Lands, Pavilion, Teslagrad and many more.

iOS Universal: Dandara: $6 (Reg. $14)

Dandara:

Welcome to a unique 2D metroidvania platformer full of mystical creatures and boundless exploration. Defy gravity as you jump across floors, walls, and ceilings alike. Discover the mysteries and secrets hidden throughout the world of Salt and its diverse array of characters. Empower Dandara for combat and survival against enemies bent on oppression.

