Grab 4-years of Car and Driver Magazine for $12 w/ free delivery (Reg. $60+)

DiscountMags is offering 4 years of Car and Driver Magazine for $12 with free delivery. Simply select the 4 year option on the listing page and apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. This one is regularly $20 over year but is currently on sale for $15 per year at Amazon. Today’s deal is better than the recent weekend sales and is matching our previous exclusive mention. At just $3 per year, if you’re interested in this title, now’s your chance to get it on sale. More details below.
As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.
Car and Driver Magazine:
Car and Driver Magazine provides the information you need when purchasing a new vehicle or finding information about an older model. As one of the leading car publications on the market, the magazine features a mixture of articles on maintenance, comparison shopping, and accessories that help consumers become informed before shopping.
One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.