Amazon SanDisk/WD Storage Sale from $5.50: Mobile SSD, desktop drives, memory cards, more

- Feb. 27th 2019 7:35 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deep deals on storage and memory products from SanDisk, Western Digital and more. With deals starting from just $5.50, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and just about everything in the sale carries solid reviews. We are seeing loads of notable offers on memory cards, desktop drives, portable SSD storage, Lightning thumb drives and much more. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Speaking of storage, here’s Samsung’s Mac-friendly 500GB USB-C SSD for $89 (Reg. $105+), HyperX’s Savage EXO USB 3.1 960GB SSD for $193 (Reg. $250) and WD’s 4TB Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive at $80 (Save 20%).

G-Technology 1TB G-DRIVE mobile SSD:

  • A durable design with IP67 water/dust resistance, 3M drop tested*, and 1000lb crush resistance
  • Super-fast transfer rates up to 560MB/s
  • Latest-generation USB-C connectivity (USB 3.1 Gen 2)
  • Shock and vibration resistant solid state drive
  • With capacities up to 2TB in a small, light package (As used for storage capacity, one gigabyte (GB) = one billion bytes and one terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes. Total accessible capacity varies depending on operating environment.)
  • An industry-leading 5-year limited manufacturer’s warranty
