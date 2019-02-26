WD’s 4TB Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive is perfect for Time Machine backups at $80 (Save 20%)

Newegg currently offers the WD Elements 4TB Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $79.99 shipped when code EMCTVVB33 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $99 at B&H, that’s good for a nearly 20% discount and matches our previous mention. For comparison, it just dropped down to $90 at Amazon. WD’s Elements Hard Drive is a noteworthy option storing your data thanks to its reliability, USB 3.0 speeds and more. The drive’s desktop form factor also makes it great for Time Machine backups and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 300 customers.

Comparatively, other 4TB desktop hard drives sell for $90 or more at Amazon. If 4TB just simply won’t cut it for your home media server’s needs, then you won’t want to miss this deal on Western Digital’s 10TB Desktop Hard Drive at $180 (Reg. $230).

WD Elements 4TB Desktop Hard Drive features:

4TB Storage Capacity

Micro-USB 3.0 Interface (USB 3.1 Gen 1)

AC Powered

USB 2.0 Compatible

Preformatted NTFS for Windows

Mac Compatible with Reformatting

Includes USB Cable