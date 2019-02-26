Amazon offers Samsung’s Mac-friendly 500GB USB-C SSD for a low of $89 (Reg. $105+), more

BuyDig is offering the Samsung T5 500GB External USB-C SSD for $89 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped or code QJS149 has been applied during checkout. That’s $18 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $6. When it comes to external drives, solid state is the way to go. Not only will this Samsung get you get blazing fast transfer speeds of up to 540MB/s, it’ll also keep your data much safer since it does away with moving parts, which cause traditional HDDs to fail. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
We also spotted the Samsung T5 250GB External USB-C SSD for $69 shipped when the coupon mentioned above has been applied. That’s an $11 savings when compared with Amazon’s price and is lowest price we have seen it. This drive is also rated 4.7/5 stars.
Samsung T5 500GB External USB-C SSD features:
- Superfast Read-Write speeds of up to 540 MB/s
- Top to bottom metal design that fits in the palm of your hand
- Optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption
- Includes USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables
- 3-year warranty; Compatible with USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gbps), backwards compatible
- Security: Samsumg Portable SSD Software requires Windows 7, Mac OS X 10.9 (Mavericks), Android 4.4 (KitKat), or higher. Older versions of the Windows, Mac and Android operating systems may not be supported.