Amazon offers Samsung’s Mac-friendly 500GB USB-C SSD for a low of $89 (Reg. $105+), more

BuyDig is offering the Samsung T5 500GB External USB-C SSD for $89 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped or code QJS149 has been applied during checkout. That’s $18 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $6. When it comes to external drives, solid state is the way to go. Not only will this Samsung get you get blazing fast transfer speeds of up to 540MB/s, it’ll also keep your data much safer since it does away with moving parts, which cause traditional HDDs to fail. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

We also spotted the Samsung T5 250GB External USB-C SSD for $69 shipped when the coupon mentioned above has been applied. That’s an $11 savings when compared with Amazon’s price and is lowest price we have seen it. This drive is also rated 4.7/5 stars.

Samsung T5 500GB External USB-C SSD features: