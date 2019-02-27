Today’s Best Game Deals: Crash Bandicoot Trilogy from $26, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, more

- Feb. 27th 2019 8:33 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on Switch for $25.99, down from the usual $40. This is matching our previous mention of the Switch version and $4 under Amazon’s current sale price. Speaking of which, PS4 and Xbox gamers can grab it from $28.99 shipped at Amazon right now. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Forza Horizon 4, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Mega Man 11, Hitman 2 and more. 

More game/console deals:

