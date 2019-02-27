Today’s Best Game Deals: Crash Bandicoot Trilogy from $26, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on Switch for $25.99, down from the usual $40. This is matching our previous mention of the Switch version and $4 under Amazon’s current sale price. Speaking of which, PS4 and Xbox gamers can grab it from $28.99 shipped at Amazon right now. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Forza Horizon 4, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Mega Man 11, Hitman 2 and more.
More game/console deals:
- Hitman 2 Starter Pack PS4 & Xbox One FREE | Microsoft/PSN
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $60) | GameStop
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition $30 (Reg. $60) |Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40+) | Target
- Matched at Walmart
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- Or less for GCU members
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Shenmue I & II $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Microsoft Ubisoft Publisher Sale up to 70% off | Microsoft
- BioShock Collection Digital $15 (Reg. $30+) | GameStop
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $48 (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Starter $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Splatoon 2 Starter Pack $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Splatoon 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 $53 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
