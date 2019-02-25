A trio of Nintendo Switch Resident Evil games now have scheduled release dates. The previously announced remakes will go up for pre-order this month and will hit store shelves in the spring. All the details are down below.

The recently released RE2 remake received near perfect review scores on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Although it left some gamers wondering when those previously unveiled Nintendo Switch Resident Evil remakes would hit. And now we know.

Nintendo Switch Resident Evil Games:

Capcom has now announced via Twitter that remakes for the original Resident Evil game along with Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 4 will hit the eShop on May 21st. And pre-orders go live on February 28th. In fact, there will also be boxed copies available for the original and the RE0 prequel in the form of the Origins Collection. By the looks of it, the physical option is only available stateside with European gamers being forced to go digital on this one. Although, unless you’re a hardcore fan, a quick download will likely suffice.

Resident Evil 0, 1, and 4 are coming to Nintendo Switch eShop on May 21! Play all three masterpieces anywhere, such as:

– On trains 🚆

– During mansion tours 🏰

– Across the European countryside 🌄 Pre-orders start on Feb 28! pic.twitter.com/BCzatyoUhU — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2019

Original, RE0 & RE4:

Among the upcoming Nintendo Switch Resident Evil games is the original that started it all. The game first released back in 1996 and radically changed the survival horror genre from that point on. It has already seen a pair of remakes in the form of a Nintendo GameCube port back in 2002 before making its way to the rest of the major platforms with a new coat of paint. However, gamers will now be able to take the classic with them anywhere with the Switch’s hybrid mobile functionality.

If the very first RE is considered to be one of the most important in the series (if not the best), the other two games coming in May would have to be close on the list. Resident Evil 0 is a prequel of sorts and Resident Evil 4 takes a more action-oriented approach to the game’s core mechanics. Both of which are considered to be among the best titles in the series.

Nintendo Switch Resident Evil Revelations:

These however, aren’t the first Nintendo Switch Resident Evil games in general. We previously saw Resident Evil: Revelations and Revelations 2 release on the Switch. Although the May launch marks the very first time the mainline RE titles will be available on Nintendo’s latest hardware. There are two glaring omissions here considering we are just jumping past RE2 and 3, but I’m sure Capcom has a perfectly good reason for this that none of us are willing to accept.

