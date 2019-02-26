We now know the next Nintendo Direct event will take place tomorrow. Announced this morning via the official Nintendo of Europe Twitter account, the short Direct presentation will focus entirely on Pokémon by the sounds of it. If you have been eagerly awaiting news on the mainline Switch Pokémon RPG Nintendo has been teasing for years now, you’ll most likely want to tune in. Head below for all the details.

When is the Next Nintendo Direct Event?

The next Nintendo Direct presentation kicks of tomorrow morning at 9am ET (6am PT/2pm GMT). While Nintendo has kept mostly quiet about what to except from the livestream, we know you can count on “roughly 7 minutes of new information”. Tomorrow is now apparently Pokémon Day and the announcement features Nintendo’s monster collecting franchise all over the artwork. That might very well mean we hear more about Nintendo’s next highly-anticipated Pokémon RPG.

What will be in the Next Nintendo Direct Event?

The most recent mainline adventures in the series came back in 2016 in the form of the seventh-generation Pokémon Sun and Moon for 3DS. Both games were later updated as Ultra Sun/Moon and re-released in 2017. Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu dropped back in November of last year. Both games were basically Pokémon Yellow remakes and featured some of the casual sensibilities and features from the mobile Go series. In other words, it has been a long while since we have got a proper AAA Pokémon RPG, never mind one for Nintendo’s flagship home console.

Core Switch Pokémon RPG:

The Switch Pokémon that made its debut back at E3 2017 however, has been described as a core RPG and could very possibly appear in the next Nintendo Direct event. Not much is known about the title thus far but it is described as being “in the tradition of Pokémon X and Y and Sun and Moon”, according to long-time Pokémon developer Game Freak.

Possibilities for the Next Nintendo Direct Event?

As much as we want to hear more about the major Switch Pokémon RPG, the next Nintendo Direct presentation could very well fall in to spin-off territory. Previous Pokémon-themed Directs have focused on Pokkén Tournament and remakes. So it could very well end up being 7 minutes of mobile Pokémon updates. Let’s just hope the development team didn’t flop the whole project and push the release date back like with Metroid Prime 4.

We assumed the new Pokémon Switch game wouldn’t make an appearance in the last Nintendo presentation, but we did get Super Mario Maker 2 and Zelda: Link’s Awakening.