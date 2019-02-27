While robotic mowers are not new to the scene, this is still a growing category in the United States. Far more popular in Europe, brands like Husqvarna are just beginning to expand their robo-presence in the United States. The latest release comes out of Mobile World Congress where we are getting our first look at the Husqvarna 435X robotic lawn mower.

Thanks to compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, users will be able to call up various features on the Husqvarna 435X with their voice. While smart home-grade features are welcome, it’s the unique design with all-wheel drive performance that has us particularly interested in this model.

Husqvarna 435X: An all-wheel drive robotic lawn mower

Robotic lawn mowers from years past have largely had a one-piece design that may struggle when climbing hills or other steep slopes. The Husqvarna 435X looks to remedy those issues with a multi-pronged design that enables adjustments when needed. In fact, it is said to handle inclines up to 70%, which is rather impressive. This feature alone opens the robotic lawn mower industry to a wider audience than ever before, making it compatible with various terrains that may have previously not been friendly to autonomous clipping.

Historically, robo-mowers have been best-suited for flat yards with minimal opportunities for issues to arise. For instance, a few years back it would have been difficult for an autonomous mower to even avoid your flowerbeds. Improvements to GPS technology and AI have since remedied some of those concerns. Adding all-wheel drive to mix, enabling mowers to climb inclines up to 70%, makes it a more exciting time to for robo-mower enthusiasts than ever before.

“Alexa, mow the yard.”

To no surprise, we’re seeing deep integration of both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice services on the Husqvarna 435X. This is a natural next step for robotic lawn mowers, which started out using remote timers and have since integrated smartphone control.

Husqvarna is also introducing an open API, which will deliver a deeper level of customization for users that have a passion for tinkering.

The Husqvarna 435X delivers up to 100 minutes of run-time on a full charge. It will take around 30 minutes to completely power up the battery. One other notable feature is a built-in safety sensor that stops the blades from running if it detects the mower is being picked up or flipped over.

You can expect to see the Husqvarna 435X robotic lawn mower hit the market later this year in Europe with a £4,400 price tag. It should arrive stateside following its Euro release, but details on pricing are currently unavailable.