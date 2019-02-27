Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Beholder, 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Face & Body Photo editor, Beholder, 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure, The Sims 2 and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Face & Body Photo editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: HiBaby – Baby’s First Year: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Articulation Assessment ToolKt: $35 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Mystery Tales: Her Own Eyes HD – A Hidden Object Mystery (Full): $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Typography Insight: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: The Sims 2: Super Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Crash Bandicoot Trilogy from $26, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Pinball Breaker Forever: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Export Contact Cleaner Backup: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Out There Chronicles – Ep. 1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Smash the Code: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Rushers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Out There: Ω Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Oh She Glows: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Site Audit Pro: $13 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: inShort: Project & Workflow: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Window – Fasting Tracker: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $3 (Reg. $10)