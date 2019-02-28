Grab a quick 3-month Xbox Live Gold extension for just $13 today (Reg. up to $25)

- Feb. 28th 2019 8:59 am ET

0

Newegg Flash is offering 3 months of Xbox Live Gold for just $12.99 with free email delivery. Regularly $25 for a 3-month subscription, this is a solid $14.50 discount. However, Amazon is now offering this subscription for $14.99 if you would prefer a digital delivery instead. As usual, you can stack the 3 months on top of your existing sub to extend your remaining membership at a discount, if not give it a try for a few months to see if you’re into it. You’ll find the details below and more game deals right here.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Speaking of Xbox, if you’re looking to upgrade to Xbox One X you can do so at $150 off. And you might as well go grab this $100 Xbox gift card while its still down at under $90 with free email delivery.

Xbox Live Gold Memberships:

  • Lightning fast online multiplayer gaming thanks to hundreds of thousands of dedicated servers offering low lag and reduced cheating
  • Free games, twice a month, that are yours forever – including Microsoft exclusives on the day they release.
  • Exclusive access to weekly sales offering up to 75% off games

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Microsoft

Microsoft
Newegg Flash

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard