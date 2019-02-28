Grab a quick 3-month Xbox Live Gold extension for just $13 today (Reg. up to $25)

Newegg Flash is offering 3 months of Xbox Live Gold for just $12.99 with free email delivery. Regularly $25 for a 3-month subscription, this is a solid $14.50 discount. However, Amazon is now offering this subscription for $14.99 if you would prefer a digital delivery instead. As usual, you can stack the 3 months on top of your existing sub to extend your remaining membership at a discount, if not give it a try for a few months to see if you’re into it. You’ll find the details below and more game deals right here.
Speaking of Xbox, if you’re looking to upgrade to Xbox One X you can do so at $150 off. And you might as well go grab this $100 Xbox gift card while its still down at under $90 with free email delivery.
Xbox Live Gold Memberships:
- Lightning fast online multiplayer gaming thanks to hundreds of thousands of dedicated servers offering low lag and reduced cheating
- Free games, twice a month, that are yours forever – including Microsoft exclusives on the day they release.
- Exclusive access to weekly sales offering up to 75% off games