Upgrade to the Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Bundle at up to $150 off + more from $200

- Feb. 26th 2019 2:08 pm ET

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle for $349.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this is a straight $150 discount and one of the better prices we have tracked from a reputable dealer on a standard bundle. Amazon third parties have it at around $400 but it still goes for $500 direct from Microsoft and was recently on sale for $450 there. This is a great chance to upgrade up to Xbox One X whether you’re into PUBG or not considering the savings. However, we also have Xbox One S options from just $200 down below.

Here’s the Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle for $200 (Reg. $300) if you’re not ready to jump up to Xbox One X yet. But either way, go secure yourself $100 in Xbox marketplace credit for $89 right here. And here are today’s best game deals.

Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle:

  • Join the battle with the Xbox One X PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Bundle which includes a full-game download of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS enhanced for Xbox One X with support for 4K resolution and HDR
  • Drop into a competitive survival battle and defeat every player on the map to be the last player left alive
  • Games play better on Xbox One X. Experience 40% more power than any other console. 6 teraflops of graphical processing power and a 4K Blu-ray player provide more immersive gaming and entertainment
  • Access your favorite entertainment through apps like YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and more
  • Enjoy 100 additional games right out of the box with a 1 month Xbox Game Pass trial

