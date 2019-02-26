Upgrade to the Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Bundle at up to $150 off + more from $200

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle for $349.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this is a straight $150 discount and one of the better prices we have tracked from a reputable dealer on a standard bundle. Amazon third parties have it at around $400 but it still goes for $500 direct from Microsoft and was recently on sale for $450 there. This is a great chance to upgrade up to Xbox One X whether you’re into PUBG or not considering the savings. However, we also have Xbox One S options from just $200 down below.

Here’s the Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle for $200 (Reg. $300) if you’re not ready to jump up to Xbox One X yet. But either way, go secure yourself $100 in Xbox marketplace credit for $89 right here. And here are today’s best game deals.

Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle: