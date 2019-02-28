Digital Switch eShop deals from $6: Bastion, South Park, Rayman Legends, Nine Parchments, more

- Feb. 28th 2019 1:11 pm ET

0

It’s that time of the week again and we are seeing some very notable digital Nintendo Switch deals via the eShop. Today’s deals are highlighted by titles like Bastion, South Park, Rayman Legends, MONOPOLY, Nine Parchments and more from $6. We are still seeing major deals on Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and more in this morning’s roundup as well. Head below for all of our top picks in today’s digital sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Top eShop Deals:

In case you missed it, yesterday’s Nintendo Direct unveiled the latest footage on the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield RPGs. Pre-orders are now live with a free $10 credit attached as well.

Bastion:

Bastion is an action role-playing experience that redefines storytelling in games, with a reactive narrator who marks your every move. Explore more than 40 lush hand-painted environments as you discover the secrets of the Calamity, a surreal catastrophe that shattered the world to pieces. Wield a huge arsenal of upgradeable weapons and battle savage beasts adapted to their new habitat. Finish the main story to unlock the New Game Plus mode and continue your journey!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo
eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard