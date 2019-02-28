iRobot’s Roomba 890 Robotic Vacuum won’t clean out your wallet at $360 (Reg. up to $500), more

Newegg offers the iRobot Roomba 890 Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $359.99 shipped when code EMCTVVD54 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $90 discount from the going rate at Amazon and Target, beats our previous mention by $60 and comes within $11 of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it still sells for as much as $500 at Home Depot. iRobot’s Roomba 890 features a 90-minute runtime and a 3-stage vacuuming system to thoroughly clean your home. It also works with Alexa and Assistant, as well as your smartphone, to further simplify the cleaning process. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 570 customers.

Update 2/28 @ 1:20 PM: Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba 800 & 900 Series Replenishment Kit for $25.22 shipped. Normally selling for $35, you’ll find it fetches as much as $50 direct from iRobot these days. Today’s offer comes within $0.50 of the all-time low and matches the best offer we’ve seen since 2016. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 380 customers.

Looking to bring laser guidance into the mix? That’s the Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum headlining feature, which is on sale for $416 (Reg. $570). If you’re in search of an even more affordable robotic vacuum, the iRobot Roomba 690 is only $300 and shares many of the features of the 890, but with a less intelligent and less powerful cleaning system.

iRobot Roomba 890 features:

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the suction* for improved pick-up performance

Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and pet hair

Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes instantly adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with floors

High-Efficiency Filter captures 99% of allergens, pollen, and dust as small as 10 microns

Patented Dirt Detect sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of your home

Clean and schedule from anywhere with the iRobot HOME App; compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant