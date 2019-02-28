KORG’s Gadget 2 all-in-one music making platform for iOS now 50% off: $20 (Reg. $40), more

KORG Gadget 2 for iOS is now on sale at 50% off. Regularly $40, you can now download it for all your iOS devices at just $19.99. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on the App Store. I went hands-on with the $299 Mac version and still use it to this day. It is “all-in-one music production software” filled with virtual instruments. There are some IAPs here, but there is more than enough content available to get you going without dropping any extra cash. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 users. More details below.

We also have great deals on KORG iPolysix for iPad and the KORG iMS-20, both of which are 50% off.

