Save 50% on Razer’s water-resistant BlackWidow Ultimate Gaming Keyboard at $55 (All-time low)

Amazon offers the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $54.99 shipped. That’s good for a 50% discount from the going rate at Best Buy and direct from Razer, matches our previous mention and is the best price we’ve seen it at Amazon. With programmable individually-backlit Razer Green keys, Cherry MX Blue switches, IP54 dust and water-resistance and more, this keyboard is well-suited for any gaming setup. Razer’s BlackWidow also features USB passthrough, giving you an additional port for wired headsets and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 560 customers.

We also spotted Logitech’s G910 Orion Spark Gaming Keyboard, which touts all the bells and whistles and is on sale for $95 (20% off). And if you’re looking to tie your battlestation together, then be sure to put your savings towards the Razer Goliathus Extended Mousepad. At $55, it sports Chroma-enabled lighting and has room for a full keyboard mouse.

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate Keyboard features:

Extreme Durability- Razer mechanical switches are rated up to 80 million keystrokes and come with a 2-year warranty

Individually programmable Razer Green backlit key with dynamic lighting effects

The Razer BlackWidow Ultimate is USB 2.0enabled and features audio pass-through for easy cable routing

Enhance your Razer Diamondback gaming experience with Razer Synapse, Razer’s hardware configurator with online cloud support

You can sync all your Razer Chroma-enabled peripherals so you can watch your keyboard, headset, mouse, and even mouse mat come to life as one