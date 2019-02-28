Woot takes hundreds off refurb Breville Espresso machines today w/ deals starting from $250

Today only, Woot is offering the factory refurbished Breville Duo-Temp Pro Espresso Machine in Stainless Steel for $249.99. shipping is free for Amazon Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $320 in new condition, we have never seen a brand new one drop below $300 or so at Amazon, and today’s deal is the best we can find. This is a great way to add some delicious espresso to your morning routine without dropping $500+. Today’s model has a 15 bar Italian-made pump, can handle one or two espresso shots at a time and features a steam wand for frothing milk. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. Head below for the details and even more Breville espresso machine deals.

However, if you’re looking to take it up a notch you’ll find even more Breville espresso machines starting from just $300 in today’s sale. You won’t have to drop as much on the option above, but you also won’t get the built-in conical burr grinder you’ll find on the $360 Barista Express Espresso Maker model (Reg. $500+ in new condition).

Breville Duo-Temp Pro Espresso Machine: