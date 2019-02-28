Woot takes hundreds off refurb Breville Espresso machines today w/ deals starting from $250

- Feb. 28th 2019 11:37 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering the factory refurbished Breville Duo-Temp Pro Espresso Machine in Stainless Steel for $249.99. shipping is free for Amazon Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $320 in new condition, we have never seen a brand new one drop below $300 or so at Amazon, and today’s deal is the best we can find. This is a great way to add some delicious espresso to your morning routine without dropping $500+. Today’s model has a 15 bar Italian-made pump, can handle one or two espresso shots at a time and features a steam wand for frothing milk. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. Head below for the details and even more Breville espresso machine deals.

However, if you’re looking to take it up a notch you’ll find even more Breville espresso machines starting from just $300 in today’s sale. You won’t have to drop as much on the option above, but you also won’t get the built-in conical burr grinder you’ll find on the $360 Barista Express Espresso Maker model (Reg. $500+ in new condition).

Our Home Goods Guide is heating up quickly today with huge deals on Instant Pot, Cuisinart dishes and a huge Amazon Gold kitchenware sale, just to name a few.

Breville Duo-Temp Pro Espresso Machine:

  • 15 bar Italian-made pump starts with low pressure to bloom coffee grounds, then gradually increases pressure for extraction
  • Extract one or two espresso shots at a time; Manual control of espresso shot volume
  • 1- and 2-cup single and dual wall filter baskets included for use with freshly ground or pre-ground coffee beans
  • Steam wand for steaming and frothing milk, 61-ounce water tank capacity
  • Includes Razor dose trimming tool, 1- and 2-cup single and dual wall filter baskets, stainless steel milk container, and water filter and water filter holder
