Grab this cast iron Cuisinart 7-Quart Casserole Dish at its Amazon low: $60.50 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Enameled Cast Iron 7-Quart Round Covered Casserole (CI670-30CR) for $60.61 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $80 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Along with a cast iron construction, this casserole dish features a 7-quart capacity and is perfect for the stovetop, oven and broiler. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,350 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, you’ll want to swing by our Home Goods Guide, where you’ll find all sorts of deals on cookware right now. Williams-Sonoma’s Cookware Event takes up to 65% off All-Clad, Le Creuset and more. And Amazon’s 1-day kitchenware sale has loads of gadgets and accessories today from $4.50.

Cuisinart Cast Iron 7-Quart Casserole Dish: