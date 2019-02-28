Grab this cast iron Cuisinart 7-Quart Casserole Dish at its Amazon low: $60.50 (Reg. $80+)

- Feb. 28th 2019 10:59 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Enameled Cast Iron 7-Quart Round Covered Casserole (CI670-30CR) for $60.61 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $80 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Along with a cast iron construction, this casserole dish features a 7-quart capacity and is perfect for the stovetop, oven and broiler. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,350 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, you’ll want to swing by our Home Goods Guide, where you’ll find all sorts of deals on cookware right now. Williams-Sonoma’s Cookware Event takes up to 65% off All-Clad, Le Creuset and more. And Amazon’s 1-day kitchenware sale has loads of gadgets and accessories today from $4.50.

Cuisinart Cast Iron 7-Quart Casserole Dish:

  • Cast Iron Construction Provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution
  • Porcelain Enamel Exterior Strong, durable finish in rich colors complement any kitchen decor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining
  • Porcelain Enamel Interior Ideal for cooking; surfaces do not impart flavors or absorb odors
  • Extreme Versatility Induction stovetop compatible; stovetop, oven and broiler safe
