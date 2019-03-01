Jump up to the KitchenAid Pro 500 Series Stand Mixer at as much as $300 off today

Best Buy is offering the KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer in Black, Red or Sliver for $199.99 shipped. Originally $500, it still goes for around $450 at Target and is now at the lowest price we can find. Amazon’s best listings have them starting at $290 or so. This 5-quart stand mixer features 10-speed controls and comes with a Powerknead spiral dough hook, a coated flat beater and a wire whip. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 6,800 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Clearly there are options out there for much less like this Hamilton Beach model at just $34.50. But you’ll be forgoing the popular brand name and classic stylings of the KitchenAid mixers. Our Home Goods Guide has some great deals today including knife sets, lint rollers, and much more.

KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer: