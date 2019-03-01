This 15-piece Cuisinart Knife Block Set has everything you need for $45 (Reg. up to $70)

For today only, Woot is offering the Cuisinart 15-Piece White Triple Rivet Cutlery Knife Block Set for $44.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $60 and $70, we have seen this set go for as much as $145 within the last few months. Today’s deal is the lowest price can find and about $10 under the best price have tracked on Amazon. Along with the high-carbon stainless steel blades and riveted ergonomic handles, this includes an assortment of knives as well as a sharpening steel, household shears and the wood block. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty from Cuisinart and carries a 4+ star rating from over 125 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the Cuisinart option is a bit pricey for you, consider the AmazonBasics 14-Piece Knife Set with high-carbon stainless steel blades and pine wood block for $24.99 Prime shipped. Be sure to visit our Home Goods Guide for even more deals items for around the house.

Cuisinart 15-Piece White Triple Rivet Cutlery Knife Block Set: