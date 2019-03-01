PS4 and Xbox One wireless controllers at up to 25% off: DualShock 4 from $37.50 + more

Newegg is offering up to 25% off PS4 and Xbox One controllers today. For example, you can grab the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller in black for $37.49 shipped. Simply use code EMCTWTU48 at checkout. Regularly $60, this one goes for closer to $47 or so at Amazon and is now very close to the Black Friday 2018 price. If you’re looking for an extra gamepad for PS4, now’s your chance. Features include the multi-touch pad, a built-in speaker and a stereo headset jack. However, we are also seeing some great deals on other colors and Xbox options. Head below for more details.

Both the White and Black Microsoft Xbox wireless gamepads will drop down to $37.50 shipped using the above promo code as well. Both are $46.50 on Amazon and are now at the lowest price we can find.

For all things gaming head over to our Guide where you’ll find deep deals on titles across both platforms as well all of the latest announcements including the new ToeJam & Earl game.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller: