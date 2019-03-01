Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 10,000 mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB-C cable $16, more

- Mar. 1st 2019 10:22 am ET

0

Samsung is currently offering its 10,000 mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB-C cable for $15.99 shipped. That saves you $19 from the going rate, matches our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen. This first-party option from Samsung is a perfect accessory for those looking to add some extra juice to their Galaxy S9 or S10. It packs plenty power, as it can refuel your handset three times over with room to spare. And the added USB-C cable means it’ll work with your device right out of the box. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • ZeroLemon 20100mAh 45W Power Bank: $30 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
    • w/ code GJHLRJS5
  • BESTEK 2-Port USB Wall Charger: $5.50 (Reg. $14) | BESTEK
    • w/ code FORPRO60
  • BESTEK 35W 4-Port USB Wall Charger: $11 (Reg. $27) | BESTEK
    • w/ code FORPRO60
  • BESTEK 600 Joules Wall Outlet Surge Protector: $6 (Reg. $14) | BESTEK
    • w/ code FORPRO60
  • CHOETECH 10W Qi Dual Wireless Charger: $37 (Reg. $52) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 7MD8DHWY
  • Aukey Dashboard Car Mount:  $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code FL6GFUK7 
  • Aukey 16W Bluetooth Stereo Speaker: $27 (Reg. $39) | Amazon
    • w/ code HN29AZAU
  • Verizon iPhone XS Clear Case: $7.50 (Reg. $13) | Verizon
    • w/ code FIVEOFF

The new Samsung Portable Battery charges with Samsung Fast Charge and Quick Charge 2.0 support that lets you power up quick when you’re on the go. Overcurrent and Over Voltage Protection means you’ll power up safely without having to worry about excessive current levels damaging your device.

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
