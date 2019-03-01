Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 10,000 mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB-C cable $16, more

Samsung is currently offering its 10,000 mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB-C cable for $15.99 shipped. That saves you $19 from the going rate, matches our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen. This first-party option from Samsung is a perfect accessory for those looking to add some extra juice to their Galaxy S9 or S10. It packs plenty power, as it can refuel your handset three times over with room to spare. And the added USB-C cable means it’ll work with your device right out of the box. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

